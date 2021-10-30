With changes, Bahia is ready to catch Youth; see probable lineup

There were only two days of training, but Bahia is ready to face Juventude, opponent this Saturday (30), at 7:15 pm, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

On the afternoon of Friday (29), the tricolor did the last practice before the match. At Internacional’s CT, in Porto Alegre, coach Guto Ferreira led a tactical effort and made the last adjustments to the starting lineup.

The coach will be forced to change the team that takes on Juventude. Suspended for the third yellow card, full-backs Nino Paraíba and Matheus Bahia are out of combat. On the left side, the tendency is for Juninho Capixaba to retreat and return to acting as a full-back.

In that case, Guto would have to cast another attacker alongside Gilberto. Among the options, he has Ronaldo, Isnaldo, Rodriguinho and Rodallega.

Another possibility for the coach would be to use full-back Mayk, from the transition team, or improvise defender Ligger, keeping Capixaba in the position he has been playing in the last matches.

On the right side, the fight for Nino’s place is between Renan Guedes and Douglas Borel. While Renan is the natural replacement for shirt 2, Borel gained prestige with Guto and even entered the second half of the triumph over Chapecoense, at Fonte Nova. The final lineup will only be announced minutes before the match, but a probable lineup by Bahia has:

Danilo Fernandes, Renan Guedes (Borel), Conti, Luiz Otávio and Mayk; Patrick Daniel, Juninho Capixaba and Raí Nascimento; Rodallega and Gilberto.

With 32 points, Bahia is the current 15th place in the Brasileirão. Juventude score three points less and appears in 17th place, within the relegation zone.