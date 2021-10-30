With high complaints, Shopee is again in the sights of Procon-SP – 10/29/2021

The Shopee e-commerce platform has been in the sights of Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation) since September due to the increase in consumer complaints reporting products without invoices, delay in delivery, exchanged goods and even payment without receipt of item.

According to Fernando Capez, CEO of the agency, there are attempts to get the company to sign an anti-piracy document with the Procon-SP, written in partnership with the Civil Police. But so far, he hasn’t gotten a hint that Shopee will agree to do so. Because of this, the agency advises against investing capital in the platform.

This position was given to international investors at a meeting held on Wednesday (27). “As long as they don’t [assinar o acordo], will be recommended as a high-risk platform,” he said. able to Tilt.

“We hope you sign. Either we are heading for an agreement or for a confrontation”, he added.

Fine of up to BRL 10 million

In September, the Procon-SP requested clarification on the authenticity and origin of marketed products by the shopee.

Now, Capez said, they are working hard to deal with the complaints that have reached the agency.

There is still no deadline for the inspection to start applying possible penalties, but the imposition of a fine of up to R$ 10 million had already been considered, in case illegalities are proven.

“Complaints are coming, we’ve sent them to inspections, and penalties will start coming out shortly after an analysis of each case,” he concluded. Capez.

Sought by the report yesterday and today (29), The shopee did not respond to placement requests.

Last month, the company said that it “complies with local regulations in all markets in which it operates and requires sellers to comply with Brazilian rules and strict market policies. marketplace [plataforma que reúne empresas de comércio virtual]“.

High in complaints and the anti-piracy agreement

Consumer complaints from shopee rose 121% in the first half of 2021 compared to every year last year, according to Instituto Reclame Aqui.

At the same time, the Report e-commerce in Brazil, prepared by the agency Conversion, shows that the sales of shopee increased 1,419% during the pandemic between April 2020 and April 2021.

The anti-piracy document, according to Capez, is an initiative for help prevent the sale of products that may arise from crimes (such as theft or robbery) and compensate customers who have been injured in the purchase of goods, such as delivering non-original items.

The meeting took place this week, according to the Procon-SP, happened after more than 100 investors from shopee with equity portfolios in the bank Of American have become aware that the platform is closely monitored.

The agency’s intention is that all marketplaces operating in São Paulo are part of the collective agreement. The Free Market, according to Procon-SP, has already signaled its adhesion.

“If they don’t deliver [o produto] for you, who will complain to? The platforms have not yet adapted to Brazilian legislation at a time of pandemic, a period when there was a huge increase in people buying,” said Capez.

*With information from the article by Felipe Oliveira.