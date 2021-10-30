With higher interest rates, revolving credit becomes even more risky; learn how to avoid problems | Economy

Revolving credit is divided into two modalities: regular and non-regularreproduction

Pressured by the rise of the Selic, the total average interest rate charged by banks on the revolving credit card rose 3.7% from August to September, informed the Central Bank on Monday, 25. The rate rose from 335.8 % to 339.5% per year. Used by many Brazilians as an emergency exit in times of crisis, revolving credit is not the only way to balance the bills and, according to specialists, it can be one of the fastest ways to default.

With the impact of inflation, especially in basic sectors of daily life in Brazil such as food, housing and transport, workers have had difficulties staying out of the “red”. Therefore, in many cases, the credit card becomes an alternative to defer the costs of monthly expenses. The problem is that, when there is no money left to pay the bill, the rotary is the easiest alternative to keep your name clean.

This “rotating” is nothing more than the installment of the amount charged by the bank, that is, the consumer pays a part and the rest is added to the following month’s bill. This part that was not paid, however, will be corrected at high interest rates (the average is 13% per month) that increase exponentially. This type of resource is divided into two modalities: regular and non-regular.

Regular Revolving Credit

When the consumer pays between the minimum amount and the intermediary amount of the invoice, these amounts being informed by the creditor company in the billing document itself. The remainder is added to the following month’s account, corrected with high interest.

Non-regular revolving credit

Valid for those who failed to pay the invoice in full, or who paid an amount below the minimum established by the financial institution. In these cases, the conditions are even less advantageous, as the interest on revolving credit can reach 375% per year.

According to the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic), by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), 84.6% of the total number of indebted families ended the third quarter with credit card debt, a new record . In relation to September 2020, the modality advanced 5.6 points in indebtedness, the largest annual increase in the historical series of the indicator.

First, it is necessary to understand the reason for the danger related to this type of credit. Despite the popularization of the card as a way to postpone collections or, often, to organize purchases, this modality is also a form of loan. The big difference is that this loan is granted by the bank without guarantees, so when payment is not made, the high risk incurs in generating exorbitant interest rates, explains Gilberto Braga, economist, accountant and professor at Ibmec.

“An example: whoever buys a car or property, the asset is linked to the payment of the debt. If the debtor fails to pay, the creditor can foreclose on the debt, using the asset for the discharge. Who uses a credit card in a restaurant, on the other extreme of comparison, will not be able to return the meal to the credit card company as a form of payment”, he says.

The card revolving is one of the easiest modes to access and, therefore, it may seem like the ideal option in emergency situations. However, considering the extremely disadvantageous interest rates, the ideal is that this is the last option for the consumer, as the risk of getting into the red for good is high. In this case, Rafael Igrejas, an economist and also a professor at Ibmec, explains the difficulties in competing with the growing debt with the bank.

“What the worker receives per month, in general, will be the same in the following month; the debt balance will not grow exponentially. With interest at 339.5% pa, at the end of the year, what the consumer will pay is much more than what he got from credit”, he says.

In addition, according to the Focus bulletin – released weekly by the Central Bank (BC) -, the forecast of the basic interest rate, Selic, for this year is 8.75% and with that, of course, interest becomes even more expensive . However, the increase in the revolving charge takes into account other factors, especially in a scenario of economic instability, with galloping inflation at 8.96%, according to Focus, and unemployment at 13.2% in the quarter ended in August, according to with the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“This rise in interest does not fully explain the rise in interest on revolving credit. It is often related to the expectations of financial institutions in relation to the credit solvency difficulties of individuals”, points out Rafael.