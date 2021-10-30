Without approving PEC, Government may extend emergency aid

With no guarantee of approval by the PEC of precatório, which makes room for Brazil’s Aid to pay at least R$ 400 by December 2022, President Jair Bolsonaro has been advised to make a formal consultation with the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) on the possibility of extending emergency aid.

The idea is among the alternatives that are being analyzed by congressional leaders and government members to circumvent the setback imposed by the lack of quorum in the PEC vote last Wednesday. The proposal opens at least R$83 billion for spending in the 2022 Budget, part destined to the expansion of Auxílio Brasil. There is a promise of a new vote after the holiday, but leaders are doubtful whether the government will have the 308 votes necessary to approve the text. The matter needs to be settled by the second week of November to make payments feasible.

Another option defended behind the scenes is a new decree of public calamity, which would pave the way for the payment of social benefits without the tax restrictions that exist today. The two measures can even be combined, as there is a legal doubt whether it would be necessary to decree a state of calamity and then extend the emergency aid.

According to the Estadão/Broadcast, informal conversations about the extension of the benefit have already taken place, but the consultation has not yet been formalized with the TCU. A source in the government’s political wing says that if the PEC is not approved, Bolsonaro will hardly “just sit around and do nothing.”







Bolsonaro and Guedes attend ceremony at Planalto Palace 10/07/2020 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino Photo: Reuters

The current emergency aid, which pays installments ranging from R$ 150 to R$ 375, ends this Sunday. Just over 39 million families are benefited. There is a backstage discussion as to whether the extension would reach all current beneficiaries, as is the desire of the political wing, or if it would be restricted to the 17 million families that will be part of Auxílio Brasil.

The alternatives gained strength yesterday, after the flurry of declarations by authorities and much uncertainty about the final formula adopted by the government to address the vulnerable.

No ‘plan B’

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, said that the government is committed to voting on the PEC. “There is no plan B. We are focused on approving the PEC,” he said. He ruled out the extension of the aid and explained that, even if there was a decision to do so, there would not be more time to pay the benefit in November.

Government leaders changed their speech throughout the day. The leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said in the early afternoon that there would be neither an extension of the aid nor a decree of calamity. “It will pass precatory. Everything is right, there is a day to vote, and the mobilization is done,” he said. Hours later, Barros admitted the possibility of extending the benefit.

To carry out the proposal to extend emergency aid, the argument is that the economic and social effects of the covid-19 pandemic persist. The extension of the social benefit would be given through extraordinary credit, outside the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the advance of expenses to inflation.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.