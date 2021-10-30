Without visitor tickets, Atlético-MG fans will go “undercover” to Maracanã; President complains about Flamengo | athletic-mg

No agreement with Flamengo and without much hope of success in a last card with the STJD , Atlético-MG should not be able to have a specific sector for their fans in the direct confrontation this Saturday, at 19:00 (GMT), by Brasileirão. But this will not prevent the presence of athletics at Maracanã, especially those who traveled from Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro just for the match.

At the entrance of the hotel where Galo is staying, in the Copacabana neighborhood, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, there is a constant movement of groups of athletics. With phones in their hands waiting for news, they wait to find out if they will be able to buy tickets for a specific area dedicated to visiting fans at Maracanã.

“A stadium security said they can release closer to the game,” one of them said. “If it doesn’t work, we’ll go shirtless, in disguise,” admitted another. “We just can’t go without watching the game,” reiterated a third.

In groups on the Internet, Atleticans who are in Rio have already started to organize themselves to buy tickets for a specific sector of the Maracanã, where they would stay “undercover”. Something similar to what happened in the match against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, when, at a certain moment, there was a beginning of confusion among the fans.

Asked about the concern with the safety of the fans in the match, the president of Galo, Sergio Coelho, preferred not to discuss the matter.

Galo and Flamengo face off this Saturday, in a sort of “early final” at Maracanã. Both teams boast the best results in the competition. Atlético lead isolated, with 59 points, while Rubro-Negro (5th) has 46, but two games in hand.

President of the Rooster throws in the towel

Still others await a last-minute release for visiting fans, but as time goes on, the possibility is less likely. In contact with the ge, the president Sergio Coelho himself admitted that the club has “throwed in the towel”.

– I don’t believe (that a specific sector for Rooster will be possible). All the paths Atlético could take, including the relationship between the boards, we did. We applied to the CBF, we tried it through the STJD and Flamengo itself. They didn’t answer the phone calls and President Landim didn’t even answer me in the Whatsapp – he complained.

“Unfortunately, Flamengo’s posture prevailed” (Sergio Coelho)

The CBF started to allow the presence of the visiting public at the Brasileirão games on October 18, when it published a new update in the Recommendation Protocol for the Return of the Public to the Stadiums.

The rule provides that the visiting team is entitled to request a charge of up to 10% of the tickets offered for sale, as long as they make the request to the home club at least three days in advance.

Galo met the deadline, and by official letter, requested part of the tickets to Flamengo on October 21st. The Rubro-Negro, however, did not respond to the demand from Minas, and the case ended up in the STJD.

This Friday, the Court determined that Flamengo release the charge of tickets to Atlético, under the risk of suspension of those responsible and a fine of up to R$ 100,000. As provided for in the standard, however, Galo would have to buy the home team’s tickets, and then resell them to their fans.