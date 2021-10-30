Woman convinces her husband that he had Alzheimer’s and is arrested after stealing more than R$ 3 million from him

A 63-year-old woman was arrested in Connecticut, USA, suspected of stealing more than half a million dollars from her husband after convincing him he had Alzheimer’s.

According to the “Patch” news website, Donna Marino was arrested on Wednesday (27) after a complaint from her husband. The woman defrauded the man’s signature on legal documents, pension checks, monetary agreements, and social security payments.

After 20 years, Marino would have stolen more than US$ 600 thousand, about R$ 3.38 million.

The man told police that his wife began stealing from him in 1999, and that she was the one who controlled all of his finances during their time together. The victim also said that he had no idea it was stolen.

Connecticut Police Captain Joseph M. Murgo said the woman obtained a power of attorney for her husband, prompting a friend, who is a notary, to sign the legal document when her husband was not present.

According to the captain, Marino told investigators that she managed to hide her fraudulent activities over the years, convincing her husband that he was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

“She believed that convincing him he had Alzheimer’s disease would stop him from going to the bank, ultimately, to find out how low his account balances were,” Murgo said.

During testimony, Marino said that he also pawned some of her husband’s belongings, including jewelry and rare coins, without his knowledge or consent, and that the mismanaged money was often used to help other family members.

The woman was arrested on Oct. 27 on charges of first-degree theft and third-degree forgery. His bail was set at US$ 25,000, around R$ 141,000.

