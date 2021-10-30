Xbox Cloud Gaming: Video shows better performance than seen on an Xbox One

As it turns out, streaming game platforms will indeed be the future of this industry, but do they offer the same gaming experience on a console? If you depend on a comparative video posted on YouTube, the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience can already be superior to that of playing on an Xbox One.

A few days ago, Microsoft finally launched Xbox Cloud Gaming in Brazil officially, however, the service has been available for some time in the US and other countries, building a large fan base.

The video, shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, compares Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Hellblade, The Medium, Psychonauts 2 and Battlefield V. In all cases, games load significantly faster when played via Xbox Cloud Gaming, perform better and better visuals, although the latter also depends on the quality of the connection. Resolution is limited to 1080p, which is still a step forward for Xbox One, as most games released on the console use dynamic resolution.

It’s worth mentioning that Microsoft has recently finished updating the Xbox Cloud Gaming servers, making games stream through the new Xbox Series X, the brand’s most powerful to date.

Of course, the users’ internet speed is a major factor when streaming a game, plus the fact that streaming games are only available when you have a connection, but still, it’s amazing to see how much of this technology has advanced.

Have you tried Xbox Cloud Gaming yet?