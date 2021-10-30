Xbox Unveils Free Live Gold Games for November

Xbox Live Gold is not only required to be able to play multiplayer online on Xbox, but it also offers perks like monthly discounts and free games to its subscribers. Now that we’re about to enter November, Xbox releases the games you’ll be able to activate through Live Gold:

As usual, we have two games for Xbox One and two for Xbox 360. Games can also be played on Xbox Series X|S thanks to backwards compatibility. It is important to pay attention to the activation periods:

Xbox one:

Moving Out – from the 1st to the 30th of November

Kingdom Two Crowns – from November 16th to December 15th

Xbox 360:

Rocket Knight – from the 1st to the 15th of November

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes – from the 16th to the 30th of November

Games are coming soon to replace those currently available to subscribers. If you haven’t taken advantage of the October titles, you have until the 30th to activate air, until the 31st to pick up Resident Evil Code: Veronica X and until November 15th to activate hover.

Xbox Live Gold has two plan options: R$34.99 for one month or R$85.99 for three months.