Xiaomi Announces Redmi Note 11 Pro+ with 120W Super Power Charger | Cell phone

The mid-range Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 cell phone was unveiled this week during a conference held in China alongside the Pro and Pro+ models. And the big news is this latest variant, which comes with a battery compatible with a 120W charger, capable of completing the charge in just 15 minutes.

It is worth noting that the three versions have a 16 megapixel front camera, fingerprint reader under the screen, headphone jack and 5G network support, in addition to leaving the factory with Android 11 and the MIUI 12.5 interface installed. However, the similarities between them stop there.

Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 108 MP triple camera and AMOLED screen — Photo: Publicity/Xiaomi

The conventional version of Redmi Note 11 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, with options with 4GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM memory. The Pro and Pro+ models have the MediaTek Dimensity 920, which works with 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

In all variants the consumer can choose between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The starting price is 1,199 yuan (about R$1,060 at the current price) for the entry-level model. Available colors are: blue, black or green.

The conventional Redmi Note 11 has an LCD screen with 6.6 inches and Full HD resolution. The battery is 5,000 mAh, but the charger is only 33 W, enough to recharge it in up to 62 minutes, according to the data provided by the manufacturer. The camera is dual, with 50 megapixels on the main sensor.

Redmi Note 11 has dual camera in conventional version and triple in Pro and Pro+ — Photo: Playback/ Xiaomi

The more expensive versions Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ have a 6.7-inch OLED screen, with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, ideal for games or movies as it has more fluid images. Both have a triple camera with 108 MP on the main sensor.

The Note 11 Pro has a 5,160 mAh battery with a 67 W recharge (43 minutes for a full charge). The Note 11 Pro+ brings a smaller battery, 4.510 mAh, but compatible with the 120W charger, which should fully recharge the device in up to 15 minutes.

The Note 11 Pro starts at 1,799 yuan (about R$1,592) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the Note 11 Pro+ starts at 1,999 yuan (about R$1,770) in the version with the same settings.

The most complete – and expensive – version of the device costs 2,699 yuan (about R$2,389), with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space, as well as limited edition design and colors. The device is not expected to arrive in Brazil,

Other event releases

Redmi Watch 2 has an oximeter and NFC sensor — Photo: Publicity/Xiaomi

Xiaomi also took advantage of the event to announce the new Redmi Watch 2, with a 1.6-inch screen and AMOLED technology and multiple customization options. The model also has an NFC sensor – for payments by approximation -, its own GPS and an oximeter. It starts to be sold in China for 399 yuan, or about R$352, without taxes. This product is also not expected to be launched in Brazil yet.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite are more affordable wireless headphones — Photo: Press Release/Xiaomi