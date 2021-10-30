Xuxa talks about the search for a place to ‘age in peace’ and vents about the criticisms: ‘I’m at my limit’

For 2022, when she turns 59, there is no lack of projects for Xuxa. In addition to the cruise with her name, which will feature an exhibition of 59 clothes by the presenter, she will be in front of a drag show and will launch a documentary about her trajectory at Globoplay. Not to mention the production of his biopic. Another project of the Rainha dos Baixinhos, for a few years to come, is to move to a place, according to her, where she can “age in peace”. For her, with more than 40 years of public life, “it is very difficult to grow old in this country”.

“I’m going away one day. I’m looking for a place and a life in the middle of nature, to be with my wrinkles and my little hair in peace because it’s very difficult to grow old in this country. They think if they call me old they’re offending me. of being young, but my maturity wouldn’t change for na da. Would you like to have my skin of 20 years? Yes. But, unfortunately, it’s not possible”, says Xuxa to “Caras”.

Xuxa talks about aging and new projects Photo: Blad Meneghel/ publicity

The presenter also confesses that she is at her limit, and asked what she would like to do and has never done, she does not hesitate to respond. “I want to send a lot of people to graze. I don’t even know how to say that, these are things that Ju (Junno Andrade, her boyfriend) says… I’m at my limit!”, she says, adding what has most irritated her lately : “Using the name of God to take advantage, whether in politics or in everyday life. This tires me because the person who has their faith goes above everything and everyone because of it. Those who pass on fake news also make me leaves a lot of mess. These days, it’s easier to check, see documentaries, get better informed”.

Currently living a great moment in her career (the number of new projects proves it), Xuxa says she has no secret to stay on top, and recognizes that she has already lived her peak: “There was a peak, which was in the 1980s, but not after that he can hold on for a long time. It’s totally normal and natural for me to live now with memories or with the fruits of what I did back there. It’s as if I had planted a leafy tree and the fruits continue to bear. That tree was admired, watered and applauded with a lot of love. Not that I’m not applauded now. The rain comes naturally, we don’t live by applause every day, but we need affection and respect. And that, I continue to have it.”