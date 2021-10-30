‘You must not have found the channel that broadcasts the games’

Vinicius Jr. scored both Real Madrid goals in the 2-1 victory over Elche this Saturday by Laliga

After Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Elche, this Saturday, by Laliga, the spanish newspaper Brand “thanked” the technician tit for not having summoned the attacker Vinicius Jr., author of the two goals meringues at departure, for the next appointments of the Brazilian Team.

The diary even provoked the coach of the CBF team, saying that he must not have found the channel that shows the games of “Malvadeza”.

Real Madrid returns to the field next Saturday (6), at 5 pm (GMT), against Rayo Vallecano, by LaLiga, broadcast by ESPN on Star+

“Tite is more of a coach for Real Madrid than for Brazil,” fired the Madrid daily.

“Real Madrid won at the Martínez Valero stadium thanks to Vinicius, who, without Benzema on the field, was the team’s leader and scorer,” said the vehicle.

“The Brazilian was impeccable in defining the 1 to 0 and brilliant in the 2 to 0. Author of a doublet which serves to continue confirming a suspicion: he found the way to the goal”, he continued.

“The one who may not have found the channel that broadcasts Vinicius’ matches is Tite, who must like Madrid more than Brazil to keep the striker out of the squad,” he added.

“Everyone is in love with Vinicius, except Tite, who doesn’t believe at the moment that he is among the 23 best footballers in Brazil. The coach prefers Coutinho or Matheus Cunha, for example,” he pointed out.

“Either Tite doesn’t watch Real Madrid’s games or he’s more Madrid coach than Brazil and wants Vini to rest. Otherwise, you can’t understand,” he added.

Now, there are 9 goals in 14 games for the carioca in the 2021/22 season for the white.