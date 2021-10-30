YouTube removes Bolsonaro’s new live on Carlos Bolsonaro’s channel

posted on 10/29/2021 10:28 pm



Bolsonaro’s channel could be permanently deleted if he commits two more violations of YouTube rules in the next 90 days. – (credit: Reproduction)

YouTube removed another live of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party). This Friday (10/29), the platform took off the air a new live broadcast of the president, published on the YouTube channels of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos/RJ) and on the radio program Os Pingos do I. Young pan.

According to the platform, the videos were removed for violating the directive that prohibits the publication of content from creators who are under any restrictions. Last Monday (25/10), the platform took down the video in which Bolsonaro associates vaccination against covid-19 with AIDS, and banned the president from publishing content for seven days. Facebook and Instagram also deleted the post.

“President Jair Bolsonaro’s channel remains temporarily suspended, prevented from uploading videos with new content or making live broadcasts, in accordance with our policy of alerts and notices,” the platform said.

Bolsonaro was suspended for violating company guidelines of “medical misinformation about COVID-19 by claiming that vaccines do not reduce the risk of contracting the disease and that they cause other infectious diseases.” On Thursday (10/21), during the traditional live on social networks, Bolsonaro read two news from the websites Stylo Urbano and Coletividade Evolutiva, which, based on “official” reports from the United Kingdom, stated that people with full immunization against covid-19 became more vulnerable to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The information is false.

Bolsonaro’s channel could be permanently deleted if he commits two more violations of YouTube rules in the next 90 days.