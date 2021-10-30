YouTube removes Bolsonaro’s new live replicated on Carlos Bolsonaro’s channel | Technology

The YouTube took down the president’s live Jair Bolsonaro, published this Thursday (28), which was replicated in the channels of Carlos Bolsonaro and “Os Pingos nos is” .

Bolsonaro is suspended from the platform for a week after lying about the link between Covid’s vaccine and AIDS.

At g1, YouTube said its guidelines prohibit content from creators who are under some restriction (see full release below).

The new video was originally posted on Jair Bolsonaro’s Facebook channel, which had a YouTube link that led to his son Carlos’ channel. The channel “Os Pingos nos is” also reproduced the president’s broadcast.

The video platform did not say whether these channels received any kind of alert or punishment for publishing the live.

If Bolsonaro commits 3 violations of YouTube rules within a period of 90 days, the president may permanently lose his channel (see how the rules work here).

The publication of the video that lied about the relationship between vaccines and AIDS generated a first warning and punishment for Bolsonaro, who was prevented from posting any kind of post for a week. The g1 found that the new removal of third-party channels, however, will not bring new punishment to the president.

YouTube’s move earlier this week came after Facebook took down a post with the same fake content. Por sua vez, o Twitter sinalizou post de Bolsonaro que leva a vídeo com a mesma mentira, mas manteve link no ar.

