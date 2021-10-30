YouTube takes from the live air of Bolsonaro broadcast on Carlos’ son’s channel

YouTube removed President Jair Bolsonaro’s live, held on Thursday afternoon, after he used the channel of one of his sons, Rio councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos), to broadcast the live recording to the platform’s users, disrespecting the punishment imposed by the website due to the episode in which it claimed that vaccines against Covid-19 can transmit HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

According to the website, as the Chief Executive’s channel has been suspended since Monday for a week because of talks about AIDS, the president could not have evaded the punishment. “YouTube removed the live of President Jair Bolsonaro published by the channels Pingos nos is and Carlos Bolsonaro for violating our guidelines, which prohibit content from creators that are under any restrictions,” explained the platform, in a press release.

“President Jair Bolsonaro’s channel remains temporarily suspended, prevented from uploading videos with new content or broadcasting live, in accordance with our alerts and notices policy,” the company added.

Last week, Bolsonaro linked the Covid-19 vaccine to the development of AIDS. “Official UK Government reports suggest that the fully vaccinated are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome much faster than anticipated,” said the Chief Executive.

In a statement, the Scientific Committee on HIV/AIDS of the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology) stated that “no relationship is known between any vaccine against Covid-19 and the development of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome”.

In addition, the organization stressed that people living with HIV/AIDS must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and reinforced the need for people in this situation to use the booster dose. “We reject any false news that circulates and makes mention of this non-existent association,” he concluded.





