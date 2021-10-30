Zé Felipe exposes gossip about Gui Araujo’s sex life

Another gossip for Zé Felipe’s account! At dawn yesterday, the singer could not stand it and exposed the sex life of Gui Araujo, who is in A Fazenda 13.

On Thursday, Gui’s ex-Gabi Brandt participated in the Podcast of Vírginia Fonseca and Camila Loures, and made some revelations about their old relationship, claiming that the pawn manipulated her and even threatened that he would kill himself.

With Vírginia already at home, Zé appeared in Stories commenting on what had happened: “Think about the gossip that was here at home today. The stick broke and I’m going to let go.” The blonde tried to stop her husband: “Are you crazy? Don’t do that, José.”

“It’s that old saying, saying about the farm, there’s no way they happen, it’s better than that. A barking dog doesn’t bite, I learned that Gui Araujo didn’t like to give those ‘oiled’, no,” the countryman fired. Virginia interrupted: “Stop, Joseph.”

It’s not the first time that the supposed gossip that Gui Araujo doesn’t like to have sex has surfaced. Earlier this month, Vitória Bellato and Any Borges, who have already had a relationship with the pawn, revealed in Gabi Prado’s podcast that they had never had sex with him.

Prado revealed that the same happened with some friends: “I have several friends who have already hooked up with him and haven’t had sex with him… It’s because he chooses to have sex or not”. Vitoria added about her intimacy with her ex: “But everything happened, except that.”