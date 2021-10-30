Zé Felipe lets gossip about Gui Araujo’s sex life: “I found out”; watch!

Maria Fifi mode activated! At dawn this Friday (29), Zé Felipe let some gossip about Gui Araujo “escape”. During a chat with his Instagram followers, the singer released information about the intimate and sexual life of the pawn of “The Farm 13” – which coincides with some reports that already circulated weeks ago.

As you know, this Thursday (28), Gabi Brandt participated in the Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures podcast and relived many things from the time she was dating Araujo. Apparently, after the interview, some of the gossips also arrived in the country – which is not to be kept a secret. “Think of the gossip that was here at home today? The stick broke and I’m going to let go”, said Zé Felipe in a video in Stories.

Virginia soon intervened so that her husband would not speak more than his mouth. “You are crazy?”, she scolded. “I’m going, right?!”, he replied. “Don’t do that, José”, asked the influencer. It was then that the artist hinted that Bill was not supposed to be very adept at having sex. “It’s that old saying. Farming sayings are hopeless, they happen, they are the best there is. A dog that barks does not bite. I learned that Gui Araújo didn’t like to give those ‘oil’s’, no”, shot. Fonseca, however, gave an ear tug and stopped him from going any further: “Stop, Joseph!”. WL! Watch:

At the beginning of October, Vitória Bellato, ex of the pawn, had already revealed that she had never had sex with Araujo. In an interview with the podcast “PodDarPrado”, she was sincere and assumed: “I never had sex with Guilherme. Never”, said. Any Borges, who also participated in the conversation, confirmed the report. “Huh? So you didn’t have a deal”, replied Yá Burihan. The “Ilha Record” champion stated that she has also hooked up with Gui, but never made it to the finals. “I hooked up with Gui and I didn’t have sex with him either”added Any.

All the guests agreed that it was okay not to have a relationship like that, when Gabi Prado mentioned that she also knew people who hadn’t had sex with Araujo. “I have several friends who have already hooked up with him and haven’t had sex with him… It’s because he chooses to have sex or not”, explained Gabi. Next, Vitória clarified that this did not prevent her other intimacies with the boy: “But everything happened, except this”. Watch the video below:

By the way, the participation of Gabi Brandt in “Podcats” this Thursday (28) was very revealing. The ex-On Vacation with the Ex exposed Gui Araujo’s lies, threats and alleged betrayals in the conversation. She called their former relationship abusive, and even came to the defense of Jade Picon and Anitta, who had alleged details of their involvement with the boy recounted on national television. Watch the videos and check out all the reports by clicking here.