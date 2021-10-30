Zé Felipe reveals Gui Araújo’s intimate secret and bothers Virgínia

At dawn this Friday (10/29), singer Zé Felipe used his Instagram to reveal intimate gossip about Gui Araújo, a participant in A Fazenda 13, and was reprimanded by Virgínia, his wife.
“The gossip that was here at home today, the dick broke. I’m going to let go”, he began, already mentioning the disagreement with his wife.
“It’s that old saying, the rural sayings are hopeless, that happens with the best ones. A dog that barks doesn’t bite, I learned that Gui Araújo didn’t like to ‘give that oil’”, revealed the singer.
Close to the musician, Virgínia didn’t like the gossip and scolded her husband, who didn’t care much and published the stories anyway. Check out the moment.
