Zé Felipe reveals Gui Araújo’s intimate secret and bothers Virgínia

At dawn this Friday (10/29), singer Zé Felipe used his Instagram to reveal intimate gossip about Gui Araújo, a participant in A Fazenda 13, and was reprimanded by Virgínia, his wife.

“The gossip that was here at home today, the dick broke. I’m going to let go”, he began, already mentioning the disagreement with his wife.

Virginia, ze felipe and maria alice Zé Felipe, Virginia and Maria Alice@virginia/Reproduction/Instagram virginia fonseca zé felipe They are first-time daddiesPlay/ Instagram Virginia and Zé Felipe (1) The child was born on May 30th Ze felipe and Virginia They bought a new carReproduction/Instagram Virginia, Maria Alice and Ze Philip Beautiful family!Reproduction/Instagram Virginia and Ze Philip Ze Felipe and VirginiaReproduction/Instagram Virginia and Ze Philip Ze Felipe and VirginiaReproduction/Instagram 0

“It’s that old saying, the rural sayings are hopeless, that happens with the best ones. A dog that barks doesn’t bite, I learned that Gui Araújo didn’t like to ‘give that oil’”, revealed the singer.

Close to the musician, Virgínia didn’t like the gossip and scolded her husband, who didn’t care much and published the stories anyway. Check out the moment.

Genteeee and Zé Felipe saying that he learned that Gui Araújo doesn’t like to “oil up”. Eae what do you think? 😳👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/AZQ7jUJxn7 — INSTA:@BABADODOSFAMOSOSRJ (@babadofamososrj) October 29, 2021

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos