Zé Neto speaks out after being accused of cheating on his wife

Zé Neto, from the country duo with Cristiano, had his name involved in another controversy after clash in court with animal cause activist Luísa Mell. The singer was pointed out by a woman, in a publication made on social networks at Mansão 130, a nightclub located in Caçapava-SP, of betraying his wife, Natália Toscano, during an alleged visit to the place.

“I kissed Ze Neto and he came out with his mouth red like a clown”, accused the unidentified woman, in a publication in the Box of Questions shared by the venue on social networks. “Oh if the walls of Mansion 130 could speak”, emphasized the establishment in the profile, which asked customers to reveal stories experienced during parties held at the venue.

The report tried to contact Mansão 130 to find out if they fear a lawsuit for exposing the story reported by the client and that the singer Zé Neto would be involved. Until the closing of this text, we have not had any feedback. On the other hand, the singer exclusively denied the IN OFF betraying Nathalia while fulfilling concert schedules in some states.

Through his office, Zé Neto said that he made presentations in some cities such as Tangará da Serra and Cuiabá, in Mato Grosso, and that he returned to São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, where he has spent the last days at the side. of his wife and two children. “This information is not valid. Since he returned from a trip, Zé Neto has stayed in São José do Rio Preto with his family”.

In late September, the singer polemicized when organizing a caravan to pay promise in Aparecida, city where the Basilica of Our Lady Aparecida is located, riding on donkeys. The countryman left Camanducaia, in the interior of São Paulo, to go to the place that is a reference for believers who seek or achieve miracles through faith. The use of animals for action revolted activist Luísa Mell.

“Singer Zé Neto decided to make a promise, but the donkey will pay. The animal will be forced to walk 1,180km with the singer mounted on it. Obviously I was outraged. If the promise is a sacrifice that the person is going to make, what is the point of condemning an animal to pay?”asked the famous woman. She also suggested that the singer ride a bicycle to the Basilica.

Luisa Mell’s outburst earned her a lawsuit. The singer denied ill-treatment to animals and filed a lawsuit against the activist, in addition to asking for compensation for moral damages of R$ 30,000 and public retraction. EM OFF had exclusive access to the document, and shows that the singer also requested that Luísa be prohibited from propagating “untruths”

The action is still in progress, but Zé Neto has already had a first victory. The judge in charge of the case granted the sertanejo’s request asking the activist to delete the post in which she makes the accusations against the singer. “I partially grant the urgent relief to determine to the defendant that, within two days of the proven knowledge of this decision, remove the post”.