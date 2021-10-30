Zélia Duncan is summoned by MP to give clarification on speech against Neymar | Soccer

Reproduction/Instagram Zelia Duncan and Neymar

In another chapter of the lawsuit of Neymar

against Zelia Duncan,

the Public Ministry accepted the player’s request and asked the singer to explain her statements on Twitter. According to Diego Garcia, columnist for UOL, the artist was summoned to talk about the offenses made to the player.

(See Neymar’s photo gallery below)

Roberto Bacal, prosecutor, stated that the “alleged aggressor” must provide clarifications in accordance with article 144 of the Penal Code. The athlete’s lawyers want Zélia to explain what she meant by calling him “disappointment” in a tweet posted to her personal account in September. To do so, they sent 11 questions and asked the composer to express herself within 48 hours.

The injunction published last Wednesday states that Duncan has up to 15 days to speak from the date he is summoned. To UOL Splash, the singer said that “there is no reason for this (process) to go ahead. It’s funny to know that Neymar did this. I think it’s very disproportionate for a guy who has so much to do, but something hurt him. We’re in difficult internet times. I’ll find out”.

Zélia posted the comment about Neymar on September 10, the day after Brazil’s victory against the Peruvian team, in which Neymar scored a goal. At the time, Neymar lifted his shirt to rebut criticism that he would be overweight and show that he is in good shape.

“I’m not a football player, but Neymar seems to me so far a promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen. Do you want respect? Give yourself to him and show your services. Oh, and pay your taxes!”, wrote the singer on Twitter, in September.