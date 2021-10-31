2% of Elon Musk’s fortune would end world hunger

A “little” from the ultra-rich would help end world hunger. Photo: Getty Images.

The idea comes from the director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP);

According to David Beasley, “only” $6 billion, or nearly R$34 billion, would help 42 million people;

Recently, Elon Musk took first place as the richest person in the world with a net worth of about $289 billion.

According to David Beasley, director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), a “small” help from just a fraction of the ultra-rich group could solve world hunger. It would be enough to donate a tiny fraction of the net worth.

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk alone would accomplish the feat. According to the director, US$ 6 billion, equivalent to almost R$ 34 billion, would already allow 42 million people not to die of hunger.

Recently, the founder of SpaceX took the first place of richest person in the world from Jeff Bezos. With a net worth valued at about $289 billion, Beasly asks the CEO of Tesla to donate 2% of the fortune.

To exemplify the dire situation in the world, according to the WFP report, announced last Monday (25), half of the Afghan population, that is, 22.8 million civilians, suffers from an acute hunger crisis. A humanitarian crisis knocks at the door of the country, which has 3.2 million children under the age of five at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, net worth of US billionaires has nearly doubled.

The information is from Istoé Dinheiro.