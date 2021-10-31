25 suspects of bank robberies are killed during an exchange of fire with PM, PRF and Bope in Varginha, MG | South of Minas

A joint operation between the Military Police, the Federal Highway Police and the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) resulted in the death of 25 suspects in bank robberies this Sunday (31) in Varginha (MG). According to the PM, the suspects were specialists in this type of crime. Grenades, rifles and bulletproof vests were seized.
According to the Federal Highway Police, the confrontations with the men took place in two different approaches. In the first, the suspects attacked the PRF and PM teams, with 18 criminals dying on the spot.
Weapons seized during the PM and PRF operation that resulted in the death of 25 suspects in bank robberies in Varginha (MG) — Photo: Divulgação/Military Police
In a second farm, according to the PRF, another part of the gang was found and in this place, after an intense exchange of fire, seven suspects died.
During the two approaches, explosives, 50 point long weapons and 10 rifles were recovered, in addition to other weapons, ammunition, grenades, vests, miguelitos and 10 stolen vehicles.
The Military Police of Varginha revealed that the suspects had rented a place in the city to stay close to the Military Police Battalion and thus carry out the action.
Police action against bank robbery ends with 25 dead in Varginha, MG
“It was a joint PRF and PM operation, which resulted in a seizure of strong weapons, a large number of firearms, as well as explosives, ballistic vests that were used by these offenders. What we have so far is that there was this great apprehension in which several criminals are being rescued”, explained Captain Layla Brunnela of the Military Police.
“It is probably the biggest operation related to the new cangaço here in the country, many offenders would rob a bank and were surprised by our intelligence service integrated with the Federal Highway Police”, he added.
According to the Military Police, a press conference will be held this Sunday to clarify the facts.
According to the PRF, the occurrence was referred to the Judiciary Police.