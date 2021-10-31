5 highlights from the first phase of PGL Major Stockholm 2021 | DRAFT5

the russian of entropy, Aleksey “Ellan” Gusev already drew attention for his good performances in the team even before the start of the Major. In all the matches that Entropiq played, the Russian got a positive status. For the first phase, El1an had a rating of 1.31, impact of 1.11, DPR of 0.50, ADR of 83.9, KAST of 81.3% and KPR of 0.75% in the six maps he played in. The best AWPer match was against Astralis, the player had a rating of 1.64.