5 highlights from the first phase of PGL Major Stockholm 2021 | DRAFT5

The first step of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 ended last Friday (29), in all eight teams qualified for the next stage, the Legends Stage, and eight teams were eliminated from the competition. However, the LAN era manages to bring out the best in some players.
Although some athletes struggled with the difference between competing online or on LAN, the Major’s first phase was filled with great plays. Therefore, the DRAFT5 selected the five players that were featured in the first stage, taking into account the stats of each athlete.
roeJ
The player Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen was one of the highlights of Copenhagen Flames fur Challengers Stage, the team had three victories, one of them over the astralis and advanced to the next phase of Major. The Dane who played five maps had a rating of 1.36, an impact of 1.49, a DPR of 0.59, ADR of 89.1, a KAST of 74.8% and a KRP of 0.88 and a total of 112 kills.
Ellan
the russian of entropy, Aleksey “Ellan” Gusev already drew attention for his good performances in the team even before the start of the Major. In all the matches that Entropiq played, the Russian got a positive status. For the first phase, El1an had a rating of 1.31, impact of 1.11, DPR of 0.50, ADR of 83.9, KAST of 81.3% and KPR of 0.75% in the six maps he played in. The best AWPer match was against Astralis, the player had a rating of 1.64.
Twistzz
The 21-year-old from make clan, Russell “TwistzzVan Dulken was one of those who called the team responsible. In Faze’s victories, the athlete had good numbers. With a rating of 1.27, impact of 1.20, DPR of 0.55, ADR of 78.6, KAST of 76.6% and KPR of 0.83 , the Canadian was the best of the team individually on the four maps they played. Virtus.pro, Twisstz had an almost perfect rating, which was 1.90.
dycha
The Paweł player “dycha” Dycha da ence was one of the highlights of the team, who managed to qualify with three wins and one loss. The Pole had a rating of 1.25, impact of 1.31, DPR 0.63, ADR of 89.2, KAST of 73.2% and a KPR of 0.80 on six maps played.
karrigan
Captain of the Faze Clan, the Dane Finn “karriganAndersen recently revealed that since returning to the club in February, he has started to devote more to the individual level. The player had a 1.24 rating, 1.37 impact, 0.68 DPR, 91.4 ADR, 68.2% KAST and 0.78 KPR in four maps In Dust 2 against ENCE, the athlete had the best numbers, with a rating of 1.55.