5D storage writes up to 10,000 times more data than a Blu-Ray to optical disc

Research shows that 1.64 TB can be stored in small glass plates

Researchers at the University of Southampton, in the UK, are improving a method of laser engraving that can store about 10,000 times more data that a blu-ray disc. O article published yesterday, 28, in Optical Magazine details the Law Suit, methods and results achieved by the research group. The process name was named “Five-dimensional (5D) optical data storage“

Like method, were used two different laser systems for what recording cover one wide range of laser patterns. Each system operated on different wavelengths and repetition rates.

The results indicate a recording 5GB of digital data in a 120mm x 2.4mm plate in 50 layers with data write speed 225 kB/s with the print rate from 6 × 10 to fifth power voxels/sec. THE data read accuracy for the data of the top layer was 99.5% and of the bottom layer of 96.3%, can be improved to 100% by an error correction algorithm.

Method evolution

According to the article, applying the same method in a slightly larger silica glass plate, 127 mm in size and 3 mm thick, approximately 1.64TB of digital data can be stored.

According to the researchers, the 5D recording method has potential for real-world applications, however, the big challenges are related to write speed and density. This technology has good use for long-term data storage, since, according to the researchers, it is quite resistant.



THE research team presented this recording technique in the year 2016, but this year they managed to demonstrate an improvement in data density using the laser. There was, therefore, a technology optimization since its first demonstration.

Source: Technological Innovation, Optica Publishing Group