6 new discoveries about jaw-dropping black holes

In recent decades, outer space has been the stage for some of the greatest discoveries ever made by humanity, and today it is possible to understand a little more about the functioning of several events far from our planet, such as black holes. With each new knowledge acquired about the phenomena, more is proven about the need to explore every corner of the cosmos and to advance in studies in the area, since these colossal structures have a lot of potential to tell a little more about the history of the universe.

Discover below some of the recent discoveries about black holes most relevant to science and understand a little more about the enormity of the mysterious galactic phenomena.

1. The light behind the black hole

(Source: Getty Images / Reproduction)

In July 2021, Stanford University astronomers officially detected the first flashes of light behind a black hole, proving the theory Einstein had proposed in mid-1915 that the phenomenon allows the free movement of light beams around a black hole. center of mass. Until then, the signals had been observed only in front of the phenomenon, but advanced studies of revolutionary gravitational lenses have identified X-ray emissions left as trails after a gamma-ray burst in the region.

2. Distortion of nearby objects

(Source: Science News / Reproduction)

Proposed as a heavy object capable of altering the structure of space-time, the black hole also impacts countless bodies that get closer to its horizon, expanding its dimensions as they get closer. Many of these bodies, which scientists have come to call “G objects”, emerged as a result of the union between two stars attracted by the phenomenon’s gravitational center, and so far six of these incredible materials have already been detected in the Milky Way.

3. Disguised wormholes

(Source: Quanta Magazine / Reproduction)

Wormholes are known in science fiction as one of the main spatial mechanisms responsible for transporting people between parallel dimensions. However, according to astronomer Mikhail Piotrovich, one of the main people responsible for the search for the tunnels in the cosmos, it is possible that some of these events have already been observed by scientists in the form of black holes in disguise.

This is because both regions have many similar characteristics, such as density and gravitational influences, with the difference that the wormhole allows travelers to enter and exit its interior.

4. Black hole fusion: the supermassive black hole

(Source: Wikipedia / Reproduction)

Researchers believe that the collision of two black holes results in the release of a powerful wave of light up to a trillion times brighter than the sun. These explosions, which can occur even with more than two simultaneous regions, give off an immeasurable amount of gas and dust around, and are considered the principle for the formation of supermassive black holes after a chain reaction, joining the nuclei through the strong gravitational attraction between them. To date, more than 60 mergers have been registered.

5. Black hole of improbable mass

(Source: Thred / Reproduction)

The heaviest black hole ever detected was revealed in 2020 as part of the study of possible collisions between different nuclei. In the research, scientists observed a black hole hitting another with a mass up to 85 times that of the sun, resulting in an unprecedented phenomenon almost 150 times heavier than the Milky Way’s dwarf star. The discovery, classified as “wonderfully unexpected”, highlights what may have happened when the universe had half its current life, which is approximately 7 billion years old.

6. Radio waves in jets

(Source: EHT / Reproduction)

In July 2021, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, comprising eight radio observatories around the world, released the first images of a black hole launching jets of radio waves. The phenomenon, which occurred in the lenticular galaxy Centaurus A, drew attention for emitting an amount of energy much greater than that released by the Milky Way and marked the first time such an event has been presented visually with such precision and clarity.