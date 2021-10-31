727 of Asas Linhas Aéreas is spotted with a sticker from a large Brazilian retailer – AEROFLAP

Asas Linhas Aéreas, the newest cargo airline in Brazil that is in the process of certification with ANAC, may be giving indications that it is close to starting its regular operations.

With only one 727-200F aircraft in its fleet, the aircraft was spotted in Curitiba (CWB) with a sticker on its fuselage at Lojas Americanas, indicating that the companies closed a partnership for the logistical transport of goods.

It is not the first time that a cargo operator has joined a logistics network to promote its brand. Sideral and Total Cargo, for example, use their aircraft to promote their partner brands, something that is becoming increasingly common in Brazil.

Despite the rumors, the PR-IOC registration number 727 is under heavy maintenance (Check C). The 38-year-old aircraft has been in Brazil since 2010 when it operated for Rio Linhas Aéreas, being transferred to the Sideral Air Cargo fleet in early 2017.

In addition to transporting cargo, Asas Linhas Aéreas also has plans to operate flights with passengers, a possibility that will be studied in line with the expansion of its business.