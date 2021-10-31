A new, more practical way of receiving and making payments through Pix arrives

After being postponed by two months, the third phase of the open banking finally came into effect. And with it comes a new, more practical way of receiving and making payments through Pix.

At this stage, financial institutions will be able to share information about transfer services via Pix, an instant payment system in place since the end of last year.

Initially, the third phase was scheduled to take effect on August 30th. However, the delay in adopting the second phase made banks and fintechs (startups the financial system) request the postponement of the next step. Financial institutions claimed little time to update systems.

At the time, the BC had informed that the period of tests to certify the institutions that operate the Pix to exchange information had been short. “The request made to the Central Bank resulted from the need for adjustments in the technical specifications, which compromised the deadline for carrying out tests for the certification of institutions”, highlighted the statement at the end of August.

The BC reinforced its commitment to the implementation of the open banking. “The Central Bank reinforces its commitment to open banking reach its objectives, in a safe and effective way for the clients of the participating institutions, remaining vigilant in the process of its implementation”, he added.

In practice, this new feature allows customers to shop in virtual stores with Pix without having to open the institution’s application, for example. What was not possible before.

Effective from February 1st, the first stage of the open banking allows the sharing of information about products, services, service channels and branch locations. Based on the data, banks can make comparisons through application programming interface (API) systems.

The second phase of open banking, which involves the sharing of records and transactions between financial institutions, had been postponed from 15 July to 13 August. Financial institutions claimed that the gap between the second and third phases had been compressed to implement the news.

The fourth stage, which provides for the exchange of information on foreign exchange, investment, pension and insurance services, is held for December 15th. The others will be implemented in the first half of 2022.

Check the implementation schedule for the open banking

February 1, 2021

First phase, with financial institutions sharing, under the supervision of the Central Bank, products, services, available rates, hours and service channels

August 13, 2021

Beginning of phase 2, with the exchange of registration and transaction data between institutions, such as products and services associated with customer accounts

October 29, 2021

Start of phase 3, with transfer services sharing by Pix

December 15, 2021

Beginning of phase 4, with the exchange of information between institutions about other financial products, such as foreign exchange, investments, pensions and insurance

February 15, 2022

Sharing transfer services between accounts of the same bank and TED

March 30, 2022

Sharing the submission of credit transaction proposals to customers who join the open banking

May 31, 2022

Sharing customer data on other financial transactions, such as foreign exchange, investments, pensions and insurance

June 30, 2022

Sharing Boleto Payment Services

September 30, 2022

Sharing debit account services