A photo of his daughter’s face on social media would have been the reason for a fight between singer Zayn Malik and his mother-in-law – Monet

Yolanda, daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (Photo: instagram reproduction)

More details are emerging after the separation between singer Zayn Malik, 28, and model Gigi Hadid, 26, who were together for 6 years. Yolanda, the model’s mother, accused the musician of having assaulted her verbally and physically. And now comes a supposed starting point of all the crap that has shaken the celebrity world in recent days.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik with their daughter (Photo: Instagram)

The information was published by The Sun. Yolanda Hadid posted a photo in January holding the couple’s daughter, Khai, who was born in September of last year. The problem is that he cast the child’s face in a mirror; upon seeing the warning comments from the followers, she soon erased the image and reposted cropped. See below:

This would have infuriated musician Zayn Malik, who never shows the baby’s face publicly. “In January, Yolanda accidentally posted a photo of Khai where you could see his face, and Zayn went crazy – he is very protective of his daughter’s privacy, he was so angry,” a source reports to the site, explaining an important episode in the tension between them.

The source says that Gigi and Zayn decided together that they wouldn’t show the child’s face, because of her privacy and security, but it seems Yolanda doesn’t like it very much “and it’s been a big cause of tension between them.”

Yolanda Foster and Gigi Hadid in old record (Photo: Getty Images)

Yolanda said Zayn, formerly of One Direction, pushed her against a piece of furniture in the couple’s former home in Pennsylvania last month, and called her a “Dutch bitch.” In documents obtained by TMZ, the singer denied any physical aggression, but did not contest the insults.

Zayn Malik (Photo: YouTube)

“I vehemently deny attacking Yolanda Hadid and, for the sake of my daughter, I refuse to give further details and hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false claims and move towards healing these particular family problems,” the musician said in a statement.

The couple Zayn and Gigi broke up after six years together after all the fight exposed this week. “Gigi is exclusively focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during that time,” a representative of Gigi told People.