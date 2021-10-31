A woman celebrates her husband’s death, but ends up being harshly punished

In Bristol, England, the courts sentenced the woman who killed her husband and later celebrated to 18 years in prison. She said in her defense that for many years she was abused by the guy and that she couldn’t take it anymore, she ended up taking his life, but the judge didn’t accept the appeal.

Penelope Jackson is 66 years old and when the police officer told her that her husband had died, she celebrated: “Oh how nice“. They had been married for more than 20 years and the crime was in February this year, but only recently has the case gained repercussions in several countries.

“No problem. I made it. Why I did it is another question, but I did“, said the retired lady, making it clear that she had no remorse for taking her husband’s life. The police officer who went to the couple’s house was shocked by the accused’s statement, as she said at the time that she should have stabbed even more and didn’t even care about the fact that everything was being recorded.

But at the trial, the victim’s daughter was present and accused Penelope Jackson of assaulting her father several times during their years together. Jane Calverley said her father was too proud to seek help and say that he had been bullied by his own wife.

But Penelope protested and said that the husband used to change his behavior suddenly, so he never knew whether the person next to him was the ‘good husband’ or the ‘bad husband’.

For the judge, the defendant did not show the slightest remorse for what happened and ordered her imprisonment for 18 years. It was not informed whether the defense attorney will appeal the sentence.