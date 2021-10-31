Abel Ferreira cries with tribute from employees of Palmeiras

Credit: Reproduction

Coach Abel Ferreira completes a year at Palmeiras this Saturday (30), and to commemorate the symbolic date, club officials paid tribute to the Portuguese coach, champion of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores last season.

At the Football Academy, employees gathered in one of the fields, alluding to the gesture made by Abel Ferreira on his first day at the club, and handed the coach a shirt signed by everyone who works in the club’s daily life.

Moved by the gesture, Abel Ferreira could not contain his emotion, he cried and thanked everyone for the welcome. “A year ago, I arrived here with my technical team. I thought I only had one family and I found two. I lived a month inside CT. It’s very hard to live alone, very hard, and you were my family.”

“I look like that guy who kicks, gets emotional. I have a soft heart, but the only word that occurs in my head is thank you. I didn’t know this club was so great in value. For me, title is that. It’s the gratitude, the relationships we create here. For me, this is my biggest title. The day I leave here, my biggest title is you. By the way they received me, they helped me. A simple, humble, but very big thank you from the bottom of my heart”, he added.

