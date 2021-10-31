Abortion: the 11-year-old girl who gave up ending a pregnancy as a result of rape after pressure from the Church

by

  • Andrés Rodríguez R.
  • From Bolivia to BBC World

Woman protests in Bolivian hospital

Credit, EPA

Photo caption,

Woman protests in hospital in Bolivia

Shock, sadness, anger and indignation.

These are some of the feelings that arose in sectors of Bolivian society in reaction to the case of an 11-year-old girl who became pregnant due to the continuous sexual abuse committed by a 60-year-old man.

“Girls, not mothers” and “Save the two lives” are some of the slogans that have been used in recent days, both on social networks and in street demonstrations, by those who defend that the girl can interrupt the pregnancy supported by law and by those who believe that pregnancy resulting from rape must run its course.

The case, which took place in the municipality of Yapacaní, in the east of the country, had great repercussions throughout Bolivia last week.