Abortion: the 11-year-old girl who gave up on terminating a pregnancy as a result of rape after pressure from the Church | World

These are some of the feelings that arose in sectors of Bolivian society in reaction to the case of an 11-year-old girl who became pregnant due to the continuous sexual abuse committed by a 60-year-old man.

“Girls, not mothers” and “Save the two lives” are some of the slogans that have been used in recent days, both on social networks and in street demonstrations, by those who defend that the girl can interrupt the pregnancy supported by law and by those who believe that pregnancy resulting from rape must run its course.

The case, which took place in the municipality of Yapacaní, in the east of the country, had great repercussions throughout Bolivia last week.

For more than nine months, the girl was the victim of sexual abuse by the father of her mother’s current partner.

The pregnancy was discovered after the girl “felt strange movements” in her belly and told her relatives. After an initial medical examination, it was discovered that she was 21 weeks pregnant.

The girl’s aunt filed a complaint against the alleged aggressor, who is awaiting his court case in a maximum security prison.

At the same time, a request for legal termination of pregnancy (ILE, its acronym in Spanish) was filed for the abused girl.

Opponents of abortion after rape demonstrated in cities such as Santa Cruz and La Paz

In Bolivia, since 2014, a woman can have access to legal and safe abortion in cases where the pregnancy is the result of rape, incest, rape of a minor, or if the pregnancy endangers the life or health of the mother.

It is necessary to report rape and have the victim’s consent, eliminating the requirement of judicial authorization in the Bolivian Penal Code for an abortion without punishment.

The legal termination of the girl’s pregnancy began on October 22nd. According to Casa da Mulher, an institution that supported the Yapacaní Children’s Office at the beginning of the case, the girl received a first medication to interrupt the pregnancy.

However, after media coverage of the case (much criticized as “irresponsible”, as the minor’s right to privacy was not respected), the Catholic Church and groups called “pro-life” put pressure on the girl and her mother to change her mind and give up on continuing with the termination of pregnancy, as told BBC Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish service) the public defender of Bolivia Nadia Cruz.

Groups in favor of women's right to decide about their pregnancy also took to the streets

On October 23, with a handwritten letter signed by her, the girl gave up on proceeding with the termination of the pregnancy.

She was discharged from the hospital last Tuesday (10/26) and went, along with her mother, to a reception center run by the Catholic Church, an institution that is committed to taking care of minors and their unborn child .

Nadia Cruz considers that the mother should not have a voice in decision-making in this case, since the sexual abuse occurred while the girl was in “absolute loneliness and defenseless”.

“According to the reports we accessed, the way in which she was pressured and cornered by Church members, who identified themselves as the Archbishopric, created doubts and fear in the minor so that she would back down from her decision to legally terminate the pregnancy”, says the defender .

“She decided to do an ILE considering her life project. She herself said ‘I want to study, I want a life for myself’. The other two forms of intervention [da mãe e da Igreja] they are part of the serious violation of rights that the minor was a victim, “says Cruz.

‘Up to the limit of legislation’

According to data released by the director of Casa da Mulher, Ana Paola García, in 2020 there were 39,999 pregnancies of children under 18 years old in Bolivia, which means that an average of 104 girls become pregnant per day in the country, of which 6 were under 13 years old.

In December 2020, Argentina joined the list of countries in Latin America where abortion is legal

The legal counsel of the Municipal Secretariat for Human Development of Santa Cruz, in charge of the Defense of Children and Adolescents of the same municipality, tells BBC Mundo that this is a case that is “at the limit of the legislation”.

Although the 2014 constitutional decision does not specify a deadline for termination of pregnancy, the Ministry of Health of Bolivia regulates this aspect based on what the World Health Organization (WHO) says and establishes the fetus’s viability limit at 22 weeks for termination of pregnancy.

In this case, say the same sources, the girl is within the allotted time and point out that, when the doctor diagnoses the time of pregnancy, “there is always a margin of error”.

They also emphasize that although the girl’s case meets three of the grounds defined in the constitutional decision, the process of termination of pregnancy should be carried out within 24 hours. In addition, they question the decision of an 11-year-old girl, since, at that age, in the judicial instance, there is no capacity to sign a contract with any institution.

Faced with this scenario, they see a “legal contradiction” in the capacity conferred by the 2014 ruling: “You are giving the power to make the decision to kill or not to kill a being who is only 11 years old.”

“No one else can decide about her, neither the State, nor a hospital, nor a commission of doctors, nor the Catholic Church. We question this legal capacity because she is a girl, but the doctrine says that she has the right to decide, and she decided to continue with the pregnancy,” adds the legal counsel of the city of Santa Cruz.

The position of the Bolivian Church has been, since the case was publicized, to “save, care for and sustain with love both lives”. In a note, ecclesiastical sources stated that “he is already a well-formed creature and therefore enjoys, without a doubt, the protection that emanates from the laws and the Political Constitution of the State”.

“A crime is not solved by another crime. Abortion does not cure rape, nor does it give peace of mind to consciences. On the contrary, it leaves more serious psychological wounds and for a long time,” they added.

Iblin Moscoso, obstetrician and gynecologist at the CIES clinic in Santa Cruz, guarantees in a conversation with BBC Mundo that, from a medical point of view, this girl has “a very risky pregnancy” due to all the complications she may have.

The minor started the process of terminating the pregnancy by taking a pill. However, the specialist says that several doses are needed to achieve the effect of expelling the fetus and then perform a manual intrauterine aspiration.

“With just one dose, we have no response. Now, whether this can have consequences later or some delayed effect will depend on her body’s response,” says the doctor.

'Legal abortion not to die' says poster in protest in favor of the right to decide on pregnancy in Bolivia

The doctor, who works at a clinic that aims to contribute to the exercise of sexual and reproductive rights, says that during the pregnancy of a girl who is only 11 years old, complications such as pre-eclampsia (characterized by hypertension and signs of damage to another organ system, most often liver and kidneys), premature birth, malnutrition or risk of bleeding during childbirth or postpartum, “because your body is not prepared”.

“If we talk about the psychological part, it is much more complicated by the implications it has. The girl will not be ready to be a mother. She may not be able to accept this baby after he is born, not just because she got pregnant at an age when she is not yet ready to be a mother, but also because she is the result of rape”, adds the specialist.

Moscoso considers that the right to legal termination of pregnancy in Bolivia continues to face an obstacle in relation to the fear of some doctors to apply the constitutional sentence due to the social pressure they feel. “As long as the cases are not treated with the necessary confidentiality, both for the patient and for the team that will participate in an intervention, doctors will not be able to act without fear of being judged by society”, adds Moscoso.

A report prepared by the Defender’s Office with support from Ipas Bolivia reveals that only 8% of the 277 health professionals from 44 centers consulted across the country knew in which cases the legal interruption of pregnancy is carried out, which results in violations of the rights of women, girls and teenagers.

The document, published in September last year, points out that users who go to a health facility in a state of pregnancy as a result of rape and request a legal termination of pregnancy are subject to questioning by the team doctor about their decision.

“It was identified that, in most cases, health professionals try to persuade them to continue with an unwanted pregnancy or are denied the right to interrupt it, situations that generate anguish, pain, suffering and revictimization in women, girls or teenage rape victims,” ​​the report says.

This week, representatives of the United Nations (UN) in Bolivia spoke about the case, pointing out that subjecting a girl to a forced pregnancy “is qualified as torture.”