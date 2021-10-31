About 50,000 Brazilians are waiting for heart surgery in the SUS

Pandemic, high dollar and lack of imported components affect schedules

The app driver Novais Divino Soares, 53, needs to carry out a Cardiac surgery, but since July he has been waiting for a date to get the procedure in the Unified Health System (SUS). He says that he had to stop working and has been hospitalized twice in this period. Therefore, he fears for his life while he cannot resolve his mitral valve diagnosis. “We are powerless to act upon the news that this type of surgery has stopped. So we have to wait, there is no other alternative”, he says. Novais’ situation, however, is not an isolated case. About 50 thousand Brazilians are waiting for cardiac surgeries, a real blackout caused by the lack of materials, supplies and the amounts paid by SUS are outdated.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Cardiovascular Surgery, Eduardo Rocha, emphasizes that the Goias state is the hardest hit, with the cancellation of surgeries until the materials are normalized. “Many and many patients are not being operated on. And as they stop being operated on at the ideal time, some heart disease progresses and gets worse. With this, we are going to operate on patients in a worse state, with greater mortality and greater suffering for these patients”, he explains. Eduardo Rocha reinforces that hospitals are without oxygenators, heart valves and cannulas, materials that are essential in surgeries.

The doctor reminds that the amounts paid by the Unified Health System have been frozen for 20 years in BRL 1,600 and the national industry has difficulties to meet the demand, after the high dollar and imported components. “We noticed a drop of at least 40% in movement among surgeons who perform open heart surgery. In addition, several scientific studies, some carried out by the Instituto do Coração, have shown a drop in volume of up to 40%”, says Rocha. According to him, the situation has already been taken to the Ministry of Health in several meetings, but there is still no defined action that can restore the normality of surgeries in the SUS.

