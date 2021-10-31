Accident between car and bus leaves a person dead in Grande BH – Gerais

Section near the accident site, on BR-262, in Juatuba (photo: Reproduction/Google Street View)

A man died this Friday night (29/10) in an accident between a car and a bus in Juatuba, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. According to the Fire Department, the event happened around Km 371 of the BR-262, near a gas station, in the direction of Par de Minas (MG). According to the corporation, a Chevrolet Vectra with Betim plates, also in Grande BH, was involved in the accident with a bus. In addition to the person who died, two men were rescued with injuries.

One of them, aged 26, was in serious condition with severe trauma, according to firefighters. The corporation helped him to the Hospital de Pronto-Socorro Joo XXIII, in the capital of Minas Gerais, by means of the Arcanjo helicopter.

The paramedic from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) had to intubate this patient while still inside the aircraft to ensure help until John XXIII.

The other wounded was taken to a hospital not informed by an ambulance from Triunfo Concebra, the concessionaire responsible for this stretch of the BR-262.

The Military and Federal Highway police were also on the spot to carry out the isolation and signpost the road. The expertise of the Civil Police and the tail of a funeral home also moved, according to firefighters.

There is no information about the cause of the accident. Four fire engines moved in total.