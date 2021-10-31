Accident between van and pickup truck leaves 13 dead in Mato Grosso

An accident between a van and a pickup truck caused the death of 13 people this morning, on the BR-174 highway, near the city of Comodoro (MT). The two vehicles, which were completely destroyed, collided head-on, according to preliminary information from the Civil Police.

According to the Municipal Health Department of Comodoro, among the dead, 11 were in the van, which took patients for hemodialysis at the Hospital Regional do Rim, in Vilhena (RO), and two in the SW4 truck.

Two people survived, a nursing technician who was in the van, and a passenger in the truck. They were taken to the Hospital Regional de Cáceres (MT).

The eight patients who died were routinely treated three times a week at the Hospital Regional do Rim. The others killed in the van were two escorts, in addition to the driver.

The Comodoro city hall published a note this afternoon on its website informing that official mourning for three days in the city has been decreed.

The list of dead released by the Health Department is as follows: João Alves Franco, José Luiz da Silva, Antonio Pereira Soares, Silvalda Souza Silva, Luiz Guslinski, Geraldo Aparecido, Cenire dos Santos and Mailon Rocha (patients who were in the van); Aparecida Guslinski and Elenice Fernandes de Souza (patients’ companions); Elias Santos (van driver); Marcio Coelho and Juliano Coelho (van occupants).