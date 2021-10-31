Accused of homophobia, Mauricio Souza to sue Globo, Casagrande and Andreoli · TV News

After being accused of homophobia by Felipe Andreoli and Walter Casagrande, volleyball player Mauricio Souza decided to sue the professionals and Globo. This Saturday (30), Newton Dias, the athlete’s lawyer, said that the action should be filed in court in the next few days and that the former player of Minas Tênis Clube is shaken by the repercussions of the case.

“In my opinion, the damage caused to Mauricio’s image is already irreversible. In Mauricio’s case, what he did was a reflection. There is no hate speech, which diminishes sexual orientation, nothing like that. What existed was a reaction. of people who are accusing him of the crime of homophobia”, points out Dias to TV news.

According to the jurist, Globo, Casagrande and Andreoli will be sued for moral damages, libel, defamation and injury. In addition, the defense began a survey of the accusations made by Internet users against the athlete, which will also be sent to court, with the possibility of the crime of stalking (harassment) be attached to the processes, according to each case.

“All the people who followed the tone of Casagrande and Andreoli, possibly will be brought actions as well. In the crime of libel, libel and defamation, the burden of proof is reversed. So, they have to prove that it [Souza] is homophobic. Everyone who believed, with that word, that he was homophobic, will respond in court”, he details.

Today, lives are destroyed on the internet overnight. He [Souza] he’s very sad, but he’s pretty confident that he didn’t do anything too much. In fact, we already have witnesses from the LGBTQIA+ community evaluating Mauricio’s conduct as a person. There was never any case of him being homophobic in the national team [Brasileira de Vôlei] or at the Minas Tennis Club. He is resilient, in the assimilation phase. He’s going to have to rebuild his career.

O TV news he got in touch with Globo, Walter Casagrande and Felipe Andreoli’s advisors, but did not get any feedback until the publication of this text.

understand the case

The controversy surrounding Mauricio Souza began on October 15th. After DC Comics announced that, in the comics, the new Superman is bisexual. The athlete criticized the company’s creative decision. “Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. This one will see where we end up,” Souza said in the caption of a post on his Instagram.

Douglas Souza, also a volleyball player and representative of the LGBTQIA+ community in the sport, commented on the news: “Funny that I didn’t turn straight seeing male superheroes kissing women. If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have one news for your fragile heterosexuality. There will be a kiss, yes. Thank you, DC, for thinking of representing all of us and not just a part.”

“Nowadays, right is wrong and wrong is right. It doesn’t depend on me. If you have to choose a side, I take the side that I think is right! I stick to my beliefs, values ​​and ideas,” said the supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in an indirect to his Brazilian Volleyball teammate at the Tokyo Olympics.

The case gained momentum on social networks, and sponsors of the Minas Tênis Clube, in which Souza played, asked the entity to take “appropriate measures”. The athlete was removed and then fired from the club.

In the SporTV team on Wednesday (27), Casagrande criticized the athlete: “It’s a crime, it’s cowardice and it’s bad manners. Mainly and specifically Mauricio Souza. This guy, Mauricio Souza, is homophobic, prejudiced, possibly racist, coward and bad character”.

In Globo Esporte on Thursday (28), Andreoli gave his opinion on the case. “Mauricio, homophobia is not an opinion, it’s a crime, man, kills! You made this offense on the social network where you have 300,000 followers [Instagram], then went to apologize in one where you are 50 [Twitter]? Cowardly attitude,” said the owner of the sports car.

“Another thing, this issue is not political. You were not fired from Minas because you are conservative, right-wing or religious, or because of the sealing of the internet. You were fired from Minas because you were homophobic and, by the way, did not regret it. Homophobia is a crime and is not respected,” concluded Andreoli.