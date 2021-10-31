Activision Announces New Call of Duty Game; know more

THE Activision announced that it is working on developing an entirely new game in the franchise. Call of Duty. The title will be developed by the studio Digital Legends, which is a company formally acquired by Activision. Instead of the new game being part of the Call of Duty series coming to consoles and PC, the Digital Legends studio is directing a new game that will arrive on mobile platforms.

In a recent press release, Activision spoke more about its acquisition of Digital Legends and what it expects from the company in the future. “This is an amazing team of development professionals at Digital Legends, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the Activision team,” Activision President Rob Kostich spoke.

“This is a huge step as we continue to build additional world-class development resources with a focus on creating exciting and innovative content for our players.” finished. In short, it’s not that shocking to see Activision keep making CoD games for mobile, as their current offering, Call of Duty Mobile, is by far the biggest game ever made in the series, surpassing 500 million downloads over its lifetime.

Meanwhile, this year’s edition of Call of Duty, ‘Vanguard’, is set to launch in a week, bringing players back to the battlefields of WWII. Rumor has it that next year’s main game will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. What did you think of the news?