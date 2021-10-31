Actor from Te I Give a Life, Octavio Ocaña is murdered at age 22

the mexican actor Octavio Ocaña, 22, died last Friday (29), in Mexico City. He played Benito in the Mexican soap opera Te Dou a Vida, currently aired on SBT, and is known in Mexico for acting in several successful soap operas and series.

The young artist was surrendered during a robbery, taken hostage and ended up shot after a truck chase, forced to drive by the bandits. The car crashed after a gunshot in the confrontation with the police.

According to the Mexican press, what led to the shooting and by whom it was carried out is still under investigation. According to the BBC website, the cause of death was a gunshot to the head after police chase. “The body was found inside the truck he was driving,” reported the Attorney General of the Republic of the State of Mexico.

Octavio Ocaña was even taken to a hospital, but he did not resist. He leaves behind his girlfriend, Nerea Godínez, and a son. On Instagram, the young woman posted a farewell text. “I love you for the rest of my life, my precious king,” he wrote.

Benito, character of Te Dou a Vida, was born in a Mexican sitcom

Octavio Ocaña began his artistic career still in his childhood. Benito, character of Te Dou a Vida, was born in the sitcom Vecinos, shown between 2005 and 2009. At the same time, he also appeared in several Mexican soap operas, with prominent roles.

The profile of Televisa, the station that produced Te Dou a Vida, posted a tribute to the actor on Twitter, mentioning the name of his character in the plot: “Dear Octavio, ‘Benito’, thank you for all the joy you gave us. You will always be present in our memory and in our hearts. Your light will never go out. Rest in peace”.