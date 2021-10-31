Adjustment in low-income inflation for 2022 may raise minimum wage to R$1,200

The 2022 minimum wage will have a higher increase than the government’s forecast with the revision of this year’s INPC, from 8.4% to 9.1%.

The new value may reach R$ 1,200, which means an increase of R$ 31 over the previous forecast contained in the Budget Law sent to the National Congress, of R$ 1,169.

The new Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, confirmed to CNN that the revision was made to validate the forecasts for the public accounts presented by the new Economy team last Friday.

The new secretaries of the ministry disclosed the effects of the PEC dos Precatórios, which changes the calculation of the spending ceiling and for the payment of judicial debts from next year.

One of the biggest impacts on the federal budget is the value of the minimum wage, which focuses on retirement and social benefits.

For every BRL 1 raised in the floor, public spending rises BRL 355 million according to calculations by the economic team. The revision of the Inflation Index should generate an impact of R$ 11 billion next year.

The annual adjustment of the minimum wage is based on the INPC, which reflects the inflation of low-income families.

Under the spending ceiling rule, the limit for federal public sector spending is readjusted by the IPCA of June of the previous year. While a good part of the expenses, in the case of the minimum wage, must be corrected by the INPC of the calendar year, between January and December.

In recent years there has been a mismatch between the two indices, causing a reduction in the resources available for government spending. Last year, the IPCA in June was 2.13%, releasing around R$ 30 billion to increase spending. The 2020 INPC closed at 5.45%.

The difference should have taken the minimum wage this year to R$1,101.95, but the government did not make the correction and kept the value at R$1,100. It was the second consecutive year without a real increase in the minimum wage in more than 20 years.

The final decision on the 2022 adjustment will only be taken after the PEC dos Precatórios is approved and changes the calculation of the spending ceiling, releasing BRL 91.3 billion in the budget to accommodate the new government social benefit from BRL 400 to 17 million people and other measures desired by President Jair Bolsonaro.

About INPC

Called low-income inflation, the National Consumer Price Index is used to correct the purchasing power of wages. For this, it considers the price variations of the consumption basket of the salaried population with the lowest income.

This price index has as its collection unit commercial and service provision establishments, public service concessionaires and the internet. In addition, the survey covers families with incomes ranging from 1 to 5 minimum wages.