Afghanistan: Three Killed Over Music at Marriage – News

Gunmen who claimed to be members of the Taliban shot and killed three guests at a wedding for playing music, the Taliban government said on Saturday (30), which condemned the incident.

The Afghan executive’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said two of the three attackers had been arrested and said they were not acting on behalf of the Islamic and nationalist movement, which returned to power in mid-August.

“Last night at Haji Malang Jan’s wedding in the town of Shamspur Mar Ghundi in Nangarhar, three people who introduced themselves as Taliban entered the ceremony and asked to stop the music,” the spokesman explained. “After a series of shots, at least three people died and several were injured,” he added.

“Two suspects have been arrested by the Taliban and are still looking for the third, who managed to escape,” said the spokesman, who argued that the attackers “used the name of the Islamic emirate to render personal accounts and now must face the weight of the law of the sharia”.

Qazi Mullah Adel, a spokesman for Nangarhar province, confirmed the incident without giving further details.

“Young people were playing music in a separate room, three Taliban came and shot them. The two wounded are in serious condition,” a witness reported.

All secular music was banned by the Taliban during its previous regime (1996-2001). Although the new Islamic government has yet to legislate on the issue, it still considers listening to non-religious music to be contrary to its view of Islamic law.

At a previous press conference, the government spokesman said the Taliban were opposed to such acts. “If someone decides to kill a person, even if he is one of our men, he is committing a crime and we are going to take him to court,” he declared.