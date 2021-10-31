After accusation of treason, MC Mirella denies kissing João Guilherme

MC Mirella went to social media to deny the rumors of an affair with João Guilherme. It all started after the influencer Rayane Cassemiro claimed that she saw the funkeira kissing with Leonardo’s son.

According to the influencer, Mirella and João Guilherme would have kissed after Vivi’s Halloween party, which took place this week. “I don’t even follow Mirella, if she’s home or not, I don’t know. All I know is that I was leaving, leaving the after-hours and I saw her there on the steps of the garage with João Guilherme, kissing her”, she said.

For those who don’t know, Mirella is married to dancer Dynho Alves, who is currently confined to “A Fazenda 13”, on Record TV.

After repercussion, MC Mirella clarified the matter on Twitter. “It’s already so hard for me. I go out to distract myself and they invent everything. This girl was crazy, very drunk! She came at me all the time, she must have been mad because I didn’t pay attention to her (precisely because I was drunk)”, she wrote.

“Now I was going to kiss someone in public, there were so many people in the after… people! ‍️I’m sick, I have to go through these things!”, he lamented.

João Guilherme, in turn, seems to have taken a hint to the influencer. “What an embarrassment this girl kk total emotion”, mocked the singer.

João Guilherme takes up an affair with Duda Reis, ex of Nego do Borel

João Guilherme confirmed an affair with the influencer Duda Reis, ex of Nego do Borel. In an interview with Matheus Mazzafera, on YouTube, Leonardo’s son defined the relationship as “colorful friendship”.

Recently, the 19-year-old singer was caught in an atmosphere of romance with the influencer in a ballad in São Paulo. Asked about the alleged affair, he downplayed: “Nothing is happening, it’s happening that we stayed twice”.

“I said to her: ‘You know this thing is a colorful friendship, right?’ We’re friends and we kiss, if we like, but it’s friendship. She said: ‘It makes sense’”, said João Guilherme.