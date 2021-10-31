After criticism of Maurício Souza, Andreoli has homophobic posts exposed and reacts: ‘Proud of having learned’

Felipe Andreoli, presenter of Grupo Globo, became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter last night (29). The journalist, who vehemently criticized the position of Mauricio Souza, volleyball player disconnected from Minas Tênis Clube for quotation marks considered homophobic, suffered an exposure on the internet and had old prejudiced statements published.

Just last night, Andreoli used Twitter to respond to the attacks. The Globo journalist agrees that he made ‘absurd’ mistakes, but said he was ‘proud of having learned, studied to the point of being able to fight and fight on the right side’.

– Yes, the print is eternal. Things that were aired, things I wrote and said are documented. Nonsense. What was considered a joke, we now know that it kills. And that’s why it’s a crime. The world has changed, far from enough. But I’m proud to have learned, studied to the point where I can fight and fight on the right side. The Andreoli of 2021 is very different from that of 2010 – he said.

– I want to learn, all the time. Increasingly. I’m here to change and to show that it’s part of the construction of the human being. The prints from the past, my video from yesterday and the records of Andreoli from tomorrow I will keep to show my children, about my human path, about the historical process that we live. And I will continue attentive to be an active agent in the path of a society of freedom and respect – completed Andreoli.

Among the publications on display are a video in which the presenter chooses the ‘Top 10 – ‘travels’ in football matches and a post about the 2009 International Women’s Day. On the occasion, Andreoli says: ‘Can you imagine a world without women? We would all be homosexuals.’

Case Maurício Souza

A kissing scene between two men in a comic book caught the attention of the sports world. The athletes of the Brazilian volleyball team Mauricio Souza and Douglas Souza exchanged indirect messages on social networks about a page from the Superman comic book and a gesture of homosexual affection.

Mauricio started the public debate by posting on Instagram complaining about an image of the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, from DC Comics, Joe Kent, who is bisexual. In comment, he wrote: “Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. This is where you’ll see where we end up”.

Quotation marks considered homophobic had negative repercussions and the player was disconnected from Minas Tênis Clube. on thursday, he blamed the ‘sealing crew’ for his dismissal.