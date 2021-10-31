After dismissal, Globo pays homage to Cissa Guimarães at É de Casa. Look!

Contrary to what it did with Faustão, who went off the air after 32 years without great reverence, Globo decided to pay tribute to Cissa Guimarães at the closing of this Saturday’s edition of É de Casa. As the LeoDias column exclusively revealed, the presenter left the attraction after her 40-year bond with the network was not renewed.

The tribute was headed by Ana Furtado, Cissa’s partner at É de Casa since the show’s debut in 2015: “I want to pay tribute to our dear friend Cissa Guimarães. We all want to send you a very special kiss, Cissa, who lived here with us in this house for six years, helped us build this program, which has your DNA,” said the morning’s owner.

Then, Ana briefly explained to the spectators that her former colleague will not return to command of the attraction: “Cissa will no longer be here with us, but her light remains in our É de Casa. Cissa, we love you! Best of luck to you and buckets of light, always!”.

Manoel Soares added: “Affectionate kiss, thank you for all the teachings and, if necessary, I’ll call you, because I know I’ll get affection, what is not lacking in this heart is love and affection”.

While striking images of Cissa running the show were shown, the presenters pulled a hearty round of applause for the former co-star.

See the moment when the castmates pay tribute to Cissa Guimarães:

