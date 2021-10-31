After Muriel’s death, Judah is tricked and her daughter-in-law becomes pregnant.

The life of Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will have a turnaround in the final stretch of Genesis. After suffering like a dog with the death of Muriel (Rhaisa Batista), the sheepherder will go after a prostitute to relieve his pain. However, he will be tricked and seduced by Tamar (Juliana Xavier), his daughter-in-law, who will wear a disguise. He’ll go to bed with her and get her pregnant on Record’s Bible novel.

In scenes scheduled to air from next Thursday (4) , the young woman will be determined to remain in the family of Judah, even after the death of her two husbands: Er (Tiago Marques) and Onã (Caio Vegatti). So the widow will come up with a plan to get her father-in-law pregnant.

The son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) will look for call girls and will be enchanted by Tamar, who will disguise her face with a veil. “Where are you going? You know very well that you can’t have that woman”, will scold Hira (Sandro Pedroso), who will be at his friend’s side.

“Why not? You saw the way she looked at me,” the Hebrew will reply. “It doesn’t matter how she looked at you. She’s a cult whore. She belongs to the gods. She can’t be touched by any man,” nails Hira.

However, Selá’s father (Guilherme Seta, in adulthood) will not heed the warning. “I don’t care about the wrath of the gods. I don’t believe in

none of them. And as for the men of the city… Who will tell

for them?”

Judah will then approach the girl and take her to an inn. The two will have sex, and the shepherd will give his seal, cord and staff as payment for the night of love. Tamar will finally become pregnant after the date.

Chapter summary

Monday, 11/1 (Chapter 205)

Herit has a sad surprise. Judah suffers a lot from the attitude taken. Asenath gives Joseph good news. The climate is heavy between Judah and Onan. Hira announces a tragedy.

Tuesday, 11/2 (Chapter 206)

Judah despairs deeply. José puts a construction into practice. Potiphar orders an execution.

Wednesday, 11/3 (Chapter 207)

Judah suffers from another major loss. Three years later, José plays with his children. Judah is interested in Tamar.

Thursday, 11/4 (Chapter 208)

Judah orders a punishment on Tamar. Kefera refuses Potiphar’s proposal.

Friday, 11/5 (Chapter 209)

Adurrá recognizes Neferíades. Judah prepares for a deadly attitude.

