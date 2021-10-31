After not having her contract renewed, Cissa Guimarães is applauded by the presenters of ‘É de Casa’ | Television



Rio – After TV Globo did not renew Cissa Guimarães’ contract, the presenters of ‘É de Casa’ paid tribute to her colleague this Saturday. The program recalled important moments of the presenter, who ran the attraction since 2015 and friends sent her some messages.

“Now I want to pay tribute to our dear friend Cissa Guimarães. We all want to send a very special kiss to you, who lived here with us in this house for six years. You helped us build this program, who lived here with us in this house. house for six years. She helped us build this program, which has her DNA,” said Ana Furtado, who continued: “Why are we talking about Cissa? She won’t be here with us anymore, but her light stay with us in our É de Home. Cissa, we love you, good luck for you and buckets of light, always. I love you!”.

Manoel Soares also spoke about the presenter’s departure. “Tender kiss, thank you for all the teachings. If you need, I’ll call you to get affection, because I know that love is not lacking in this heart. A round of applause for Cissa Guimarães,” he asked.

Then Talitha Morete said. “I kiss you in your heart, lots of light. Thank you for your generosity and for so much love,” said Talitha Morete. “Thank you for everything. May you continue to spread a lot of borogodó,” added Tati Machado.

The departure of Cissa Guimarães from TV Globo was announced last Friday (29). She leaves the network after more than 40 years with the company.