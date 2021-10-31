Again, Gui Araújo makes reference to Duda Reis

In recent days, Gui Araujo has caused several controversies involving ex-girlfriends and possible affairs in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Anitta, Jade Picon, Gabi Brandt and Duda Reis joined the ex-MTV’s show list.

Today, thoughtfully, Bill complained over and over about missing him in a loud voice. In one of the times, without directing the speech to a specific colleague, he shot: “Mirror mirror of mine, is there anyone who misses the redhead more than I do?”.

A few days ago, the pawn asked for a photo with the “red” as a birthday present, a name that the influencer has already revealed to be the nickname Araujo used to refer to her.

Outside the confinement, the women with whom he was involved, repudiated the exhibition and pointed out that the versions are too distorted of reality. About Duda, Bill had told: “She said ‘man, I can’t take it anymore, I’ll go after you wherever you are”.

The influencer had also expressed herself and called the end of deliverance: “I’m glad I remind you that there are certain things and people that will never change.”