Aguero leaves the stadium in an ambulance straight to the hospital

Aguero had difficulty breathing after a split and was transferred by ambulance to hospital

In the match between Barcelona and Alave this Saturday (30), for the 12th round of Laliga, Sergio Aguero left the Camp Nou for the hospital by ambulance even in the first half.

The attacker had difficulty breathing after suffering a split and had to be attended to in the field. He even climbed onto the stretcher cart, but left the lawn on his own, being replaced by Brazilian Philippe Coutinho.

After observation while still in the stadium, Barcelona’s doctors chose to transfer Aguero to hospital. The Argentine will pass exams to check if there are any problems and if it will need to go without playing.

In front of Alaves, Aguero played his second game in a row as a Barça starter. Hired for this season, the striker has 5 games with the maroon shirt and a goal scored, just in front of the rival Real Madrid.

On the field, Barcelona went ahead of Alaves in front of their fans, but suffered a 1-1 draw.. The result leaves the Catalan club in the 9th position from Laliga, the 8 points from the leaders Real Madrid, Seville and real society.