Aguero suffers from being in the game and has a detected cardiac arrhythmia, says newspaper – 10/31/2021

Substituted in the first half of Barcelona’s draw against Alavés, last Saturday, by La Liga, after getting sick, striker Sergio Agüero was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, according to the Spanish press. The Argentine was taken to hospital after the departure, where he underwent tests.

According to the newspaper “Sport”, Agüero will undergo new tests, this time more in-depth, to continue analyzing his health status. The player is doing well at the moment and, according to radio “COPE”, he already has the support of his family. The athlete had a similar problem when he was 12 years old.

At 40 minutes into the first half of the game against Alavés, Agüero fell on the pitch with chest pain. The Argentine asked for a replacement and replaced the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho. Despite the concern, the 19 shirt managed to walk off the lawn, looking fine.

Kun will certainly be empowered for the match against Dynamo Kiev, next Tuesday, in the Champions League, and it is unthinkable to think that he will be available for the confrontation with Celta de Vigo, next Sunday, away from home, for the Spanish Championship.

Signed by Barcelona for this season, after leaving Manchester City at the end of his contract, Agüero was only playing his fifth game since joining the Catalan club. In the pre-season, the Argentine suffered a calf injury, which delayed his debut. The striker scored a goal in the derby against Real Madrid.