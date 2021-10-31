Agüero suffers from malaise and needs to be taken to hospital in Barcelona | spanish football

Striker Sergio Agüero was taken to a hospital in Barcelona shortly after the game against Alavés and underwent cardiac exams. As reported by Barça, the Argentine reported an episode of chest discomfort during last Saturday’s match. There has been no update on his case in the last few hours, nor more information on the exact cause of the issue.
Agüero was substituted 40 minutes into the first half, after a ball dispute with defender Laguardia. After being accompanied by the club’s medical team, the Barcelona player continued to feel bad and was then taken to hospital. In his place came the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho.
According to “COPE” radio, Agüero’s family was there during the night, accompanied him during the procedures and signaled at the end that everything was fine with the player. He was playing his fifth game for Barça since he arrived.
Barcelona was in a 1-1 draw with Alaves this Saturday. A result that kept him in ninth place in the league table of the Spanish Championship, with 16 points. This was the team’s first match after the dismissal of Dutch coach Ronald Koeman.
Agüero had to be taken to a hospital in Barcelona because of chest pain — Photo: Reuters