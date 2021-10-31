Albert Einstein Hospital Partners for Telemedicine in Acre | ac24horas.com

The councilors of the Rio Branco Chamber (CMRB) approved this Friday, 29, at 3 pm, in an extraordinary session, by 9 votes to 2, the request of the mayor of Rio Branco, Tião Bocalom (Progressistas), regarding the trip of the manager for Europe. The vote took place under the eyes of the Chief of Staff, Valtim José, and the mayor’s political articulator, Helder Paiva.

The only ones who voted against the mayor's trip were councilors Emerson Jarude (MDB) and Michelle Melo (PDT). The councilors: Raimundo Castro (PSDB), Antônio Morais and Raimundo Neném, both from the PSB, Rutênio Sá (Progressistas), Arnaldo Barros (Podemos), Francisco Piabá (DEM), Joaquim Florêncio (PDT), Hildegard Pascoal (PSL), Célio Gadelha (MDB).

According to the letter sent, the mayor of Rio Branco and the environment secretary, Normando Sales, will embark on this Sunday, 31, and will only return on November 9th.

The managers will participate in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP-26, in Glasgow, Scotland, but before that they will make a stop in Germany, for a technical visit to the Mercedes Benz factory, in the city of Stuttgart, Germany, and They will also have an official agenda with the President of ICLEI (Local Government for Sustainability) and the Mayor, Katja Dörner, from the city of Bonn in Germany, on issues related to sustainability.

During the vote, there were criticisms and also defenses of the trip by the mayor of Rio Branco, Tião Bocalom, to Europe. Oppositionists Emerson Jarude (MDB) and Michelle Melo (PDT) have come out against the manager’s trip abroad.

In their respective speeches, the parliamentarians questioned what would be the usefulness of the trip and the return for the people of Rio Branco.

“Bocalom wants to travel to Germany and the UK with our tax money. There would be no problem if this trip were made with our own resources. We live in a reality that is very far from the big cities, we have 80% of the population in Acre, who live on less than the minimum wage. The question I ask is: what is the benefit of this trip? That will be funded by the poorest population. It is of paramount importance that this Chamber rejects this trip. A meaningless work schedule for those who cannot do the basics in management,” said Emerson Jarude.

“I don’t agree with moving the public machine and having an extraordinary session to authorize the trip of the mayor who doesn’t take care of the basic things in the city to go to Europe. It’s playing with the councilors and the people! He has to have more respect for the people of Rio Branco and stay in the city to take care of the streets, organize public transport and see if he can guarantee medicine for high blood pressure in the stations that are in need”, emphasized Michelle Melo.

“The Government is going with a delegation and there was not all that fuss. On this trip, only the mayor and the secretary go, and they go in search of new technology and experiences for the environment. If he could in the government, he could in the municipality”, said Antônio Morais (PSB) when he came out in defense of the mayor.