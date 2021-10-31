Alceu Valença leaves Marcos Mion ‘in a vacuum’ at Caldeirão, but redeems himself; Understand · TV News

Alceu Valença left Marcos Mion “in a vacuum” when he arrived at Caldeirão this Saturday (31), but he redeemed himself moments later. The singer was a guest of the painting Sobe o Som and entered the stage pretending to hug the presenter, but made fun of him and fled from physical contact, laughing. After playing Anunciação, the artist responded to a request from the owner of the Globo program.

In the game, Marcos Veras and Rosanne Mulholland competed against Glamor Garcia and a friend of the actress. The Britney duo from A Dona do Pedaço (2019) guessed the song played by Lucio Mauro Filho and his band, introducing Valença’s performance.

The northeastern man was welcomed with open arms by Mion, who tried to hug him, but the singer fled and took steps back, laughing. Alceu still pretended to greet with a punch, but he also avoided the touch and started to sing his most famous song.

After the song, Luciano Huck’s replacement asked for a favor. “I have a son, named Romeo, who is on the autistic spectrum and he loves his music. My wife, Suzana, is there, look, she’s recording his entire performance to show him,” said the ex-Record . “A hug to you, Romeo! Let’s sing together then!”, the star redeemed himself, intoning La Belle De Jour.

Before leaving, Alceu Valença asked viewers to get vaccinated against Covid-19. “Let’s get the vaccine, don’t be a denial! A big hug!”, said the veteran, who was applauded by the audience and guests. “Well, this is Alceu Valença, he’s never cold because he’s absolutely right!” agreed Mion.

Check out: